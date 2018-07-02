IDOT reopening lanes where possible for July 4 travel Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes in work zones will be reopened where possible for the July 4 holiday to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency roadwork will be suspended from 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, when construction will be permitted to resume. The following lane closures will remain in place. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted. Please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober. District 1 Cook County Harts Road over North Branch of Chicago River, between Illinois 21 (Milwaukee Avenue) and Touhy Avenue in Niles; closed.

U.S. 6 (159th Street) between Oak and Cicero avenues in Oak Forest; closed, detour posted.

Northwest Highway at Broadway Street, from east of State Street to east of Hanbury Drive in Des Plaines; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 58 (Golf Road) at Wolf Road (Cumberland Circle) in Des Plaines; lane reductions continue.

JFK Boulevard from Arlington Heights Road to Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove Village; closed

Illinois 59 (Sutton Road) from north of West Bartlett Road to south of Illinois 19 (Irving Park Road); lane reductions continue.

Vincennes Road northbound at Halsted Street in Harvey, closed.

U.S. 12/45 in Stone Park; lane reductions continue.

Westbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) from Wells to Halsted streets; lane reductions continue.

Westbound Eisenhower Expressway from Halsted Street to Racine Avenue; lane reductions continue.

Morgan Street exit ramp from westbound Eisenhower Expressway; closed.

Northbound Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90/94) ramp to westbound Eisenhower Expressway; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 53 (Lincoln Avenue) northbound from Hobson Road to 71st Street in Woodridge; lane reductions continue. Kane County Illinois 72 over Tyler Creek in Pingree Grove; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals. Will County Illinois 53 over Hickory Creek in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Southbound Illinois 171 (State Street) from Eighth Street to 10th St in Lockport; lane reductions continue.

Goodenow Road between Illinois 1/Illinois 394 and South Ashland Avenue; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 53, Illinois 102 and Illinois 1 in Braidwood, Wilmington, Crete and Beecher; lane reductions continue. McHenry County Bay Road over Lily Lake Drain in Johnsburg; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals.

Justen Road at Fox River Tributary in Prairie Grove; closed to through traffic, detour posted.

Deerpass Road at Kishwaukee River in Marengo; closed to through traffic, detour posted.

Oak Grove Road just west of U.S. 14 in Chemung Township; closed to through traffic, detour posted.

Chapel Hill Road over Fox River in Johnsburg; closed to through traffic, detour posted. Lake County Forest Avenue over the Ravine Ditch in Highland Park; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 132 at U.S. 41 in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 120 from east of U.S. 41 to O’Plaine Road in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

Greenwood Avenue over Illinois 137 in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.

Greenwood Avenue at the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.

Greenleaf Street ramp to westbound Illinois 120 in Park City; closed, detour posted.

U.S. 12 north of Illinois 134 in Fox Lake; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 59 southbound at U.S. 12 in Fox Lake; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 120 over U.S. 41, the Union Pacific Railroad Old Skokie Road in Park City; lane reductions continue. District 2 Winnebago County Illinois 2 (North Main Street) from Riverside Boulevard to Auburn Street in Rockford; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 75 from Rock River bridge to Illinois 2 in Rockton and from the Rock River to Green Street; lane reductions continue. Whiteside County Interstate 88 from 0.1 mile east of Sand Road to 0.6 mile west of Illinois 78; lane reductions continue. Henry County U.S. 150 from Illinois 81 to Illinois 17 at Alpha; closed, detour is posted.

Illinois 78 south of Kewanee; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals. District 3 Bureau County Illinois 26 north of Princeton; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.

Illinois 89 over the Illinois River in Spring Valley; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.

U.S. 6 east of Princeton; closed. LaSalle County U.S. 34 east of Mendota; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals. Iroquois County Interstate 57 at milepost 275; lane reductions continue. Kendall County U.S. 52 3 miles west of Illinois 47; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals. Ford County Illinois 47 north of Gibson City; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.

U.S. 45/52 south of Paxton; closed, detour posted. Kankakee County Illinois 50 north of Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 45/52 over Interstate 57; lane reductions continue.

North Street over Interstate 57; closed. District 4 Knox County U.S. 150 (Main Street) in Galesburg; closed between Pearl and Chambers streets, detour posted.

U.S. 150 (Grand Avenue) over BNSF Railroad in Galesburg; closed, detour posted.

Interstate 74 just east of Woodhull over Pope Creek; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 74 in Galesburg just south of U.S. 34 over BNSF Railroad and Lincoln Street; lane reductions continue. Knox and Warren counties U.S. 34 from Monmouth to Galesburg; closed, detour posted. McDonough County Illinois 9 between U.S. 67 and Illinois 41; closed, detour posted. Article continues after sponsor message Peoria County Illinois 40 (Knoxville Avenue) in Peoria from Pennsylvania to Corrington avenues; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 474 between Airport Road and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue. Woodford County Interstate 74 near Carlock; lane reductions continue. District 5 Champaign County Interstate 74 in both directions between mileposts 185 and 192; lane reductions continue. McLean County Interstate 74 west of U.S. 150; lane reductions continue. District 6 Logan County Old U.S. 66 over Kickapoo Creek just north of Lawndale; closed, detour is posted. Morgan County U.S. 67 over Coon Creek near Meredosia; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals. Sangamon County Business Loop 55 (Peoria Road) over the Sangamon River; lane reductions continue. Pike County Interstate 72 between mileposts 41 and 43; lane reductions continue. District 7 Macon County U.S. 36 over U.S. 51 at the U.S. 36/U.S. 51 interchange west of Decatur; closed, detour posted. Clay County U.S. 50 east of Clay City; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals. Effingham County Interstate 57 southbound Green Creek Rest Area north of Effingham; closed. Lawrence County Illinois 1 north of Lawrenceville; closed, detour posted. Fayette County Interstate 70 westbound just west of the Brownstown interchange; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 70 in both directions just west of the U.S. 51 interchange in Vandalia; lane reductions continue. District 8 Madison County Baumann Road at Interstate 70, north of Pierron; closed.

Illinois 143 just west of Illinois 159; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 143 just east of Wanda/Moreland Road; closed.

Interstate 55 between Illinois 143 and Illinois 140; lane reductions continue. Bond County Illinois 143 east of Pierron; closed.

Interstate 70 near Greenville; lane reductions continue. St. Clair County Illinois 15 just east of Illinois 159 in Belleville; lane reductions continue. District 9 Jackson County Illinois 13 west of Carbondale; lane reductions continue. Perry County Illinois 154 east of U.S. 51; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.

Illinois 13/127 south of Illinois 152; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals. Union County Interstate 57 at the Anna interchange; lane reductions continue. White County U.S. 45 south of Illinois 14; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals. Williamson County Illinois 37 south of Marion; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.