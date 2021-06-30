Several areas under flash flood watch and river flood warnings

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public to stay alert for potential flooding and anticipate that travel could be impacted with more rain in the forecast this week. The department continues to monitor weather conditions and will respond as necessary to flooding situations as they occur.

“A few inches of water might seem harmless but can be powerful enough to carry away a person or vehicle,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.”

IDOT reminds motorists to take the following precautions:

• Even if water covering a road seems shallow, do not attempt to cross it.
• Seek higher ground if your vehicle stalls in a flooded area. Do not attempt to push your vehicle out of the water.
• Anticipate longer driving distances and travel times to get to your destination if roads are flooded or closed.
• Follow any posted detours.
• Keep your cell phone charged.
• During inclement weather, ask yourself if your trip is necessary or could be postponed.

For regular updates on statewide road conditions 24/7/365, visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

