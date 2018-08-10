EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Martin Luther King Bridge will be closing to perform extensive repairs to the ramps and roadways leading to the Martin Luther King Bridge. The Martin Luther King Bridge will be CLOSED beginning MONDAY, AUGUST 27, 2018 and will remain closed through early fall of 2019. During this closure period, there will also be four weekend closures of Interstate 55/64 southbound/westbound and two nighttime lane closures on Interstate 55/64.

Extensive delays are expected at this location during weekday morning rush hours, and motorists are urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate forms of transportation including carpooling and public tranportation. Additional information will be forthcoming as the closure dates approach. Message boards will also be utilized to provide additional and current information.

The contractor on this project is Millstone Weber, LLC of St. Charles, Missouri.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org

