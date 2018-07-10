IDOT releases list of lane restrictions for week of July 9, 2018 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND COUNTY I-70 from Sugar Loaf Road to east of Pleasant Mound Avenue near Greenville lane closure in each direction to make repairs to the bridges and pavement through December 2018. (PAG)

IL 143 over Shoal Creek CLOSED to replace existing structure crossing Shoal Creek through December 2018. A detour route will be posted utilizing US 40 to Interstate 70 (Highland/Pierron Exit 30) to IL 127 (Greenville Exit 45). (PAG) BOND/MADISON COUNTIES I-70 at Baumann Road west of Pocahontas periodic lane restrictions to complete bridge deck replacement of the Baumann Road structure over I-70 through October 1, 2018. (PAG) GREENE COUNTY US 67 from 2.3 miles north of Carrollton to White Hall intermittently restricted to one lane during daylight hours for resurfacing through October 2018. (JA) Article continues after sponsor message MADISON COUNTY I-55 continues to be restricted to one lane in each direction north of IL 143 from mile marker 24 to mile marker 26 for repairs on the bridges at this location; however, traffic has switched over to the southbound bridge allowing work to begin on the northbound structure. The interstate will remain restricted to one lane in each direction until the end of September 2018. (JA)

IL 4 from the Macoupin County Line to just south of I-55 in Madison County will be intermittently restricted to one lane during daylight hours so a new asphalt surface can be built and is expected to be completed by the end of October 2018. (JA) IL 143 just east of Wanda/Moreland Road completely closed to traffic between Wanda/Moreland Road and Sycamore Drive to replace the bridge and reconstruct the roadway through mid-November 2018. (JA) RANDOLPH COUNTY IL 3 between South Prairie Road and Roots Road north of Chester intermittently restricted to one lane for pavement repairs through Friday, August 31, 2018. (JGG) ST. CLAIR COUNTY IL 15 just east of IL 159 in Belleville reduced to one lane in each direction to make repairs to both the eastbound and westbound bridges over Richland Creek. The bridge carrying westbound traffic will be closed and a crossover will be utilized moving two-way traffic across the eastbound bridge. The work on westbound bridge should be completed by late summer of 2018. At that time all traffic will be shifted onto the westbound bridge and work on the eastbound bridge will begin. This project is expected to be completed by winter of 2018. (JGG)

US 50 restricted to one lane in Lebanon between IL 4 and Old US 50 to complete pavement repairs through July 13, 2018. (JGG) WASHINGTON COUNTY **NEW** IL 127 1.8 miles south of IL 161 will be restricted to one lane of traffic to complete deck patching and to place a new wearing surface on the existing structure through October 31, 2018. (PAG)