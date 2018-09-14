IDOT releases list of closures for week of September 17, 2018 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LANE RESTRICTIONS FOR THE WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 17, 2018 Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND COUNTY I-70 from Sugar Loaf Road to east of Pleasant Mound Avenue near Greenville lane closure in each direction to make repairs to the bridges and pavement through December 2018. (PAG)

IL 143 over Shoal Creek CLOSED to replace existing structure crossing Shoal Creek through December 2018. A detour route will be posted utilizing US 40 to Interstate 70 (Highland/Pierron Exit 30) to IL 127 (Greenville Exit 45). (PAG) BOND/MADISON COUNTIES I-70 at Baumann Road west of Pocahontas periodic lane restrictions to complete bridge deck replacement of the Baumann Road structure over I-70 through October 1, 2018. (PAG) GREENE COUNTY US 67 from 2.3 miles north of Carrollton to White Hall intermittently restricted to one lane during daylight hours for resurfacing through October 2018. (JA) JERSEY COUNTY IL 111/267 from the Macoupin County line near Brighton to the Madison County line will be intermittently restricted to one lane during daylight hours so a new asphalt surface can be built. This work is expected to be completed by the end of November 2018. (JA) MADISON COUNTY I-55 continues to be restricted to one lane in each direction north of IL 143 from mile marker 24 to mile marker 26 for repairs on the bridges at this location; however, traffic has switched over to the southbound bridge allowing work to begin on the northbound structure. The interstate will remain restricted to one lane in each direction until the end of September 2018. (JA)

IL 140 at Indian Creek, approximately two miles east of Bethalto, restricted to one lane to complete bridge repairs through the end of October 2018. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. (Ops)

IL 143 just east of Wanda/Moreland Road completely closed to traffic between Wanda/Moreland Road and Sycamore Drive to replace the bridge and reconstruct the roadway through mid-November 2018. (JA)

IL 157 at Burdick Creek south of Glen Carbon restricted to one lane to do repair work on the Burdick Branch bridge through end of October 2018. (JTC)

US 40 from Rustic Lane to Triad Lane east of Troy intermittently restricted to one lane during daylight hours to do widening for upcoming bridge repair work. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The same location will again be restricted to one lane to do repair work on the Silver Creek bridge through mid-September 2018. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. (JA) Article continues after sponsor message MARION COUNTY I-57 from Jefferson County line to Fayette County line will have various lane restrictions in each direction to complete pavement repairs through early October 2018. One lane will remain open at all times. (PG) MONROE/ST. CLAIR COUNTIES I-255 from IL 3 in Dupo to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge restricted to two lanes in each direction to repair the shoulders and install rumble strips for safety through mid-October 2018. (JTC) RANDOLPH COUNTY IL 3 between South Prairie Road and Roots Road north of Chester intermittently restricted to one lane for pavement repairs through Friday, September 28, 2018. (JGG)

IL 150 east of Chester intermittently restricted to one lane between Briarhill Road and IL 4 to complete pavement repairs and should be completed by October 12, 2018. (JGG) ST. CLAIR COUNTY Martin Luther King Bridge closed to perform extensive repairs to the ramps and roadways leading to the bridge and will remain closed through early fall of 2019. During this closure period, there will also be four weekend closures of I-55/64 southbound/westbound and two nighttime lane closures of I-55/64. (JTC)

IL 4 from just north of I-64 to just south of IL 161 in St. Clair County restricted to one lane in each direction to complete pavement repairs through October 2018. (JGG)

IL 4 between Jefferson Road and Moeller Road, located just south of Mascoutah, intermittently restricted to one lane to complete culvert repairs through October 2018. (JGG)

IL 15 between North 29 th Street and Racehorse Drive in Alorton will have various lane restrictions in each direction to repair the roadway and replace the center median through the end of November 2018. (JTC)

IL 157 restricted to one lane in each direction during daylight hours from Petroff Drive just north of I-64 to Caseyville Road to complete pavement repairs through the end of October 2018. (JGG)

IL 161 restricted to one lane in each direction from IL 158/Scott Road to west of IL 4 in St. Clair County to complete bridge repairs through the end of September 2018. Temporary traffic signals will be utilized to maintain two-way traffic at all times. (JGG)

IL 161 restricted to one lane from IL 158 (Carlyle Avenue) to IL 4 near Scott Air Force Base to complete pavement repairs through October 2018. (JGG)

IL 161 will be restricted to one lane in each direction from Dutch Hollow Road to IL 159 beginning September 10 to complete pavement repairs. These restrictions are expected to be removed by the end of November 2018. (JGG)

**NEW** IL 161 northbound and southbound lane restrictions for removal of the median and construction of a left turn lane for a median break for access through November 2018. (Ops) WASHINGTON COUNTY I-64 from east of Exit 41 to west of Exit 61 will have various lane restrictions in each direction to complete pavement repairs and place new pavement markings through the end of November 2018. (PAG)

IL 127 1.8 miles south of IL 161 will be restricted to one lane of traffic to complete deck patching and to place a new wearing surface on the existing structure through October 31, 2018. (PAG) List of daily lane closures, weather permitting : MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2018 **NEW** I-255 southbound approximately two miles south of Collinsville at milepost 22 the center lane and right lane will be closed at 9:00 AM and reopened by 3:30 PM to repair the concrete deck and driving surface of the bridge. (Ops/Krumm)