BELLEVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces ramp closures will be encountered at the IL 13 and IL 15 interchange in Belleville. The ramp from IL 13 westbound to IL 15 eastbound and the ramp from IL 15 westbound to IL 13 westbound will be closed from November 16 to December 10, 2020. Motorists that need to travel to IL 15 eastbound or IL 13 westbound will be directed by detour signs to bypass the ramp closures. Additionally, there will be daily daytime closures on IL 15 eastbound. The ramp and lane closures are needed to replace a damaged bridge girder.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: