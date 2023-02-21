HIGHLAND – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent daytime lane closures on Illinois Route 143 between Prairie Road and Highland Park Road (Silver Lake) beginning on Monday, February 27, 2023, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. This project is needed to do guardrail replacement and work at this location is scheduled to be completed by the middle of March.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Lovewell Fencing, Inc. of Davenport, IA.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.