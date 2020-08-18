IDOT Opens Martin Luther King Bridge
EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the Martin Luther King (MLK) Bridge as well as all ramps leading to and from the bridge will reopen by 5:00 AM Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
This project included the removal and replacement of a bridge carrying traffic over I-55/64 westbound, Missouri Avenue, three railroad tracks and the IL 3 Spur. In addition to the new bridge, the project also included extensive repairs to the ramps and several other bridges.
The contractor on this project is Millstone Weber LLC., of St. Charles, Missouri.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
