CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that it has been named Employer of the Year by Women in Transportation Seminar Chicago, a group that promotes the development and advancement of women in transportation.

“Women play an integral part in the success of the IDOT team, from entry-level positions to the highest levels of leadership,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “We’re proud that IDOT is a place where women can build a career. We strive to help the state attract and keep top talent, while building a team that reflects the communities we serve.”

Each year, WTS Chicago presents the award to an organization that demonstrates excellence in recruiting, retaining and advancing women, particularly in executive and senior positions leading major initiatives. Women fill a host of leadership roles at IDOT, from deputy secretary to directors and bureau chiefs. Half of the agency’s executive team are women.

We applaud the leadership of the Illinois Department of Transportation for their commitment in advancing women,” said International WTS Chair Maggie Walsh. “I am impressed with the executive women who lead many major programs across the agency.”

The agency also proactively recruits and fosters the professional growth of female employees. IDOT offers internships and entry-level opportunities for students in engineering and other fields related to transportation. Agency policies further stress the importance of continuing education for all staff through tuition reimbursement programs and the prioritization of education and training in performance goals.

WTS Chicago represents transit, rail, highway and aviation agencies, as well as private industry, municipalities, academics and students throughout the Chicago area. The Chicago chapter is part of WTS International, which boasts more than 6,500 members and 79 chapters, with connections to a network of 40,000 transportation professionals throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

