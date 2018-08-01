COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a work project planned at Illinois 157 at Burdick Creek south of Glen Carbon.

IDOT said Burdick Creek Road south of Glen Carbon in Madison County will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, August 6, 2018, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to do repair work on the Burdick Branch bridge. This restriction is expected to be removed by the end of October 2018.

IDOT advises the traveling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones.

"Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial," IDOT said. "The contractor on this project is Stutz Excavating of Alton, Illinois.

Follow IDOT's Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

