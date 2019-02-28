TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today the left lane of eastbound Interstate 270 at the merge with eastbound Interstate 70 in Troy will be closed on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 7:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. weather permitting. All ramps will remain open.

IDOT said this lane closure is needed to perform emergency pavement maintenance at this location. The Troy Maintenance Yard will make the needed repairs. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

"Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area," IDOT said in a release. "To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."

