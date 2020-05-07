EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on the westbound I-55/64 lanes approaching Poplar Street Bridge. Weather permitting, the 2 westbound left lanes will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, for expansion joint repair. The 2 right lanes will remain open to westbound motorists during this work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

