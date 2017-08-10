COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) confirmed that a full closure on eastbound Interstate 270 from Illinois 3 to the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange near Troy is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 11, weather permitting.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, August 11, eastbound Interstate 270 will be closed from Illinois 3 to the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange. A posted detour will direct traffic to take northbound Illinois 3 to eastbound New Poag Road to southbound Interstate 255 to eastbound Interstate 55/70 near Collinsville to access eastbound Interstate 70. Eastbound Interstate 270 traffic will not be able to travel east of Illinois 3. The closure is necessary for pavement repairs on Interstate 270.

Travelers and heavy trucks intending to use eastbound Interstate 270 to bypass downtown St. Louis should remain on eastbound Interstate 70 through downtown St. Louis to Interstate 55/70 in E. St. Louis to avoid possible delays associated with the marked detour. The roadway is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, August 14.

It should be noted that the above posted detour has changed slightly from the previously planned detour.

The contractor on this project is Microsurfacing Contractors, LLC, of Bridgeton, Missouri.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and anticipate some longer travel times.

By utilizing a full expressway closure and keeping construction restricted to the weekend when traffic volumes are down, IDOT aims to reduce the length of time the work zone is needed during heavier traveled weekday periods.

