COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation issued a plea Monday morning that motorists must obey traffic barricades in regard to lane or road closures due to the flooding.

Two incidents were reported Sunday that required first responder assistance. One was at Pere Marquette Park for a report of a female who drove off into the flood waters. The other was a water rescue around a home on Illinois Route 100. Thankfully, those involved in both incidents appear to be safe.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the following lane and/or road closures due to flooding within District 8: Illinois 3 at Illinois 100 in Grafton; Illinois 96 at Illinois 100 in Calhoun County; Illinois 100 from Hardin to Kampsville; Illinois 100 from U.S. 67 to Williams Street in Alton; and Illinois 100 from Illinois 3 to Stump Lake Road in Grafton.

The following continue to be closed: Brussels Ferry, Illinois 96 from the junction of County Highway 2 to Crooked Creek Hollow Road near Mozier; Southbound traffic on U.S. 67 at the Clark Bridge, near West Alton, continues to be shifted to the northbound lanes.

IDOT continues to monitor all areas with an emphasis on Illinois 100 from Kampsville to Pike County. Morrison's Pub on Broadway and State in Alton continues to pump extensively to keep water at bay.

Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin said early Monday morning, IDOT closed the intersection of Route 3 and 100 at the bank in Grafton as there is a significant amount of water on the highway.

“Traveling into Grafton from the east is still possible, however, the bank is as for as you can go. Drivers may still access Aeries, The Grafton Winery, The Grafton Pub, The Third Chute and The Rustic Retreat Guest Houses and Gold Bar. To do so drivers must come down Route 3 from the north and turn right on to Washington Street using the flood road to Mulberry Street and down to Main. Traffic can not go west on Main. On the west end of town, the Grafton Market and Lutes Bait & Escape remain open to local traffic only.

“The good news is the forecasted crest was lowered a tenth of a foot from 28.9 to 28.8 for Tuesday. The current river stage is 28.57. Please remember that Tuesday, April 2 is Election Day. The polling station has been moved from St. Patrick's Church Hall to City Hall. Voting hours are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.”

IDOT said it will continue monitoring state roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Based upon current hydrological forecasts, flooding has or may require closure of state highways and ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. Over the next several days, IDOT will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures, IDOT continued.

“Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood-prone areas,” IDOT said. “Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.”

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at @IDOTDistrict8.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

