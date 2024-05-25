SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 200 law enforcement offices throughout the state are participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s high-visibility “Click It or Ticket” campaign to stop seat belt law violators and impaired drivers. During the campaign, law enforcement will step up efforts to ticket unbelted motorists and arrest drivers impaired by alcohol, drugs or other substances.

“Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to prevent serious injury or death on the road,” said IDOT’s Director of Highways and Chief Engineer Steve Travia. “We encourage you to speak up if someone in your vehicle is unbuckled or you are with someone who is about to drive impaired. You may save someone’s life.”

The campaign comes in advance of the “100 deadly days of summer,” which historically marks an increase in traffic fatalities between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The increase in traffic that comes during summer holiday weekends almost always correlates with an increase in fatalities. Last year’s Memorial Day weekend – the period from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday – saw 15 crashes resulting in 17 fatalities in Illinois.

“The Illinois State Police will be doing our part to ensure safe travels across Illinois over the Memorial Day weekend,” said ISP Division of Patrol Deputy Director Col. Christopher Owen. “Our No. 1 goal is saving lives. With the public’s cooperation, our efforts will result in fewer crashes and zero fatalities. We encourage all motorists and passengers to buckle up as they travel to celebrate with family and friends.”

Preliminary IDOT data show that between 2020 and 2023, 3,248 people riding in passenger vehicles died in crashes. Of those, only 1,287 were properly buckled in a seat belt or car seat.

The “Click It or Ticket” Memorial Day campaign runs through May 28. For more information, visit www.buckleupillinois.org. The effort is administered by IDOT with federal funds and coincides with the comprehensive multimedia campaign “It's Not a Game.”

