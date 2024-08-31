SPRINGFIELD – As we approach the last unofficial weekend of summer, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police are sending a clear message: Driving under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or any other impairing substance is not a game. To help keep our roads safe, more than 200 local law enforcement agencies are joining IDOT and ISP in enforcing the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” safety campaign.

“A DUI arrest is a serious matter that can impact lives forever – and it’s 100% preventable,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering at IDOT. “The consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or any other impairing substance could cost you large fines, legal fees, increased insurance rates and, more importantly, your life or someone else’s.”

During the campaign, which runs through the Labor Day weekend, ISP, and local police and sheriff’s departments are increasing patrols and enforcement, reminding the public that driving under the influence can come with real-life, sobering consequences.

According to IDOT data, last year in Illinois during the holiday weekend, there were 11 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths. Threeof the crashes were alcohol-related, resulting in six of the 14 fatalities.

“Driving under the influence is one of Illinois’ Fatal Four driving behaviors for a reason,” said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Chris Owen. “‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ is a message we've all heard hundreds of times, but it's more than just a warning. If we see you driving under the influence, we will pull you over to protect you and others on the road.”

Remember these important safety tips:

If you’re planning to use drugs or alcohol, give your keys to a sober driver, who can safely drive you home or call a taxi, rideshare service or, if available, use your community’s sober ride program. ?

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Remind your friends to never get in a vehicle with an impaired driver. If you have a friend who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys away and help them get home safely. Don’t worry about offending them – you might be saving a life.

In addition to the heightened focus on impaired driving, the campaign also reinforces the importance of seat belt use, adherence to the speed limit and other traffic laws. Seat belt laws will be enforced as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” programs, which are funded through federal funds administered by IDOT and coincide with the department’s comprehensive multimedia campaign “It's Not a Game.”

