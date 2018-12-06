SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on the state’s transportation system through its annual Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey, available today through Dec. 31. The survey is available online by clicking here or visiting idot.illinois.gov.

“We look forward to the public’s input each year as an opportunity to improve and grow our transportation system,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “As the transportation hub of North America, the viability of our system deeply impacts state and national commerce and provides safe and economic travel for Illinois residents. Your opinion matters.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The annual survey, conducted in partnership with the University of Illinois Springfield, seeks feedback on topics ranging from road conditions and ice-and-snow removal to commuting habits and driving behaviors. Questions also ask travelers for feedback about the IDOT website, the state’s rest areas and Amtrak.

The Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey has been conducted annually since 2001. A copy of the 2017 survey and results, as well as data collected from past years, can be viewed here.

More like this: