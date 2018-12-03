COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the Brussels Ferry will have intermittent closures, and County Highway 1 near the ferry landing in Calhoun County will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, and Thursday, December 6, 2018, weather permitting.

These closures and lane restrictions are necessary for geotechnical investigations of the pavement. Tim Padgett is the Project Engineer for IDOT on this project. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at 618-346-3325.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.