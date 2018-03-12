EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Illinois Route 143, just west of Illinois Route 159, will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Thursday, March 15, 2018, weather permitting. This restriction is required to perform bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by mid-July.

Drivers should expect long delays and are advised to seek alternate routes throughout the duration of construction. Please follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

Follow IDOT Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

More like this: