SPRINGFIELD – In preparation for winter, the Illinois Department of Transportation is filling temporary jobs to help with snow-and-ice removal throughout Illinois this winter. These seasonal employees will be hired for both full-time and on-call work schedules. The deadline to apply is Sept. 13.

The department's annual “snowbird” program requires employees to promptly respond to weather situations, assisting in snow-and-ice control and working in emergency conditions at any time, including weekends, holidays and nights. Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing, and drug and alcohol screening also are required.

Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. Veterans are strongly encouraged to apply. For additional information, including details on pay and the potential for benefits, please visit www.idot.illinois.gov.