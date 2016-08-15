COLLINSVILLE – Illinois Department of Transportation officials were busy monitoring road conditions on Monday morning, but all considering, spokesperson Joe Monroe said he feels the area is “fortunate” to not have more issues.

“Considering what happened in Louisiana with flooding, I consider us lucky this time,” he said. “We do have some roads closed, but most should be open by the end of the day.”

Illinois Route 143 on a stretch in between Edwardsville to Wood River was closed briefly because of Monday morning’s torrential rain, but it has since reopened, Monroe said.

Monroe also said Illinois Route 162 is closed between Illinois Route I-157 and IL-255. He said the I-255 exits to State Street in East St. Louis are closed.

Farm fields filled with water are the problems with overflow on to Route 162 between 157 and 255, Monroe mentioned.

“I suspect everything will be open by the end of the day except for Illinois-255 at East St. Louis,” he said.

The Eads Bridge going into Missouri heading into East St. Louis is now opened after flash flood waters closed the bridge this morning.

Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow said the village did not encounter the problems with this flash flood through early Monday morning as last time. He said the water accumulation was considerably less than a few weeks ago when the major problems occurred.

