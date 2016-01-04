ALTON - Road cleanup has started extensively in portions of the area as floodwaters are going down.

Illinois Department of Transportation personnel are in high gear today and one area getting heavy attention is near the Wood River Creek overpass where the flood gates were closed in East Alton.

Joe Monroe, an IDOT spokesperson, said the floodgates that were once closed on Illinois Route 3 at East Broadway in Alton are now open.

U.S.-67 in Alton at Illinois-100 on Broadway could be open later today, but things are not moving as quickly as possible because of low temperatures and some ice, Monroe said.

A landslide in Grafton will have to be cleaned before Route 100 into Grafton can be opened, IDOT said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois Route 143 remains closed going into Wood River and will stay that way with the water still over the road. Once the water is off the road, the area will have to be analyzed for any washouts.

The Brussels Ferry on Route 100 in Calhoun County could be reopened this week, depending on how quickly cleanup occurs.

“We are struggling today with ice and things are not going as quickly as I’d like, not only cleaning debris but prying off ice,” Monroe said.

It may be next week before Illinois-100 at Route 96 junction in Calhoun County is open due to flooding.

Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but Monroe said he didn’t think the amount of rain would cause any additional flooding.

RiverBender.com will release more information on road cleanup as soon as IDOT announces any changes and keep viewers abreast of this as the week unfolds.

For more, see IDOT’s website for road closings at http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures, District 8.

More like this: