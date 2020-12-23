JERSEY - An Illinois Department of Transportation flagger was hit by a vehicle while working on a road project at Illinois Route 109 and Bethel Road on Wednesday morning in Jersey County.

Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said the person that was struck was removed from the scene by ambulance and transported to an area hospital.

‘We have deputies at the scene and state troopers are also coming to investigate," he said. "The State Police will likely take over the investigation.”

The condition of the person who was hit is not known at this time.

Ringhausen said people should avoid the area at this time so the investigation can continue by deputies and State Police.

The Illinois State Police and IDOT should have information later in the day or by Thursday about the crash and the flagger's condition.

