The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the I-270 closure that was scheduled for the eastbound and westbound directions of I-270 at the new Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge on Tuesday, February 17, 2015, has been cancelled due to the weather conditions. The I-270 closure was to begin at 10AM and was necessary to demolish the old westbound and eastbound sections of the I-270 Chain of Rock Canal Truss bridges over the canal levees. This demolition work will be rescheduled at a later date.

The contractor on this project is Walsh Construction of Chicago, IL. Barry Gibbs is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the area. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at 618/346-3351.

