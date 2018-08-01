COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation made an announcement today, that weather permitting, Illinois Route 111 between I-55/I-70 and Sand Prairie Road in Pontoon Beach will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, for three days through Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

IDOT said the road closure is to allow the Alton and Southern Railroad to rehabilitate their crossing. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure, IDOT said.

“The department asks that travelers show patience and use extra caution near and throughout the work area,” IDOT said in a release. “Please slow down and use extreme questions while driving through work zones.”

Anyone with questions can contact Lou Jethro at (618) 346-3172.

