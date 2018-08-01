COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation made an announcement today, that weather permitting, Illinois Route 111 between I-55/I-70 and Sand Prairie Road in Pontoon Beach will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, for three days through Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

IDOT said the road closure is to allow the Alton and Southern Railroad to rehabilitate their crossing. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure, IDOT said.

“The department asks that travelers show patience and use extra caution near and throughout the work area,” IDOT said in a release. “Please slow down and use extreme questions while driving through work zones.”

Anyone with questions can contact Lou Jethro at (618) 346-3172.

More like this:

4 days ago - Region Is Hit With Icy Conditions: Streets, Highways, Difficult For Travel

Nov 30, 2023 - $1.5 Million In Additional Funding Approved For Orchard Town Center

Jan 14, 2024 - Subzero Temperatures, Snow, High Winds Create Dangerous Driving Conditions

4 days ago - IDOT Awarded $7.1 Million In Federal Funds To Fix, Replace Electric Vehicle Chargers Across State

Jan 8, 2024 - Before Heading Out, Check IDOT Site for 24/7 Statewide Road Conditions

 