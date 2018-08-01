IDOT announces work zone at Illinois 111 between I-55/I-70 will take place Aug. 6-8
COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation made an announcement today, that weather permitting, Illinois Route 111 between I-55/I-70 and Sand Prairie Road in Pontoon Beach will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, for three days through Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
IDOT said the road closure is to allow the Alton and Southern Railroad to rehabilitate their crossing. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure, IDOT said.
“The department asks that travelers show patience and use extra caution near and throughout the work area,” IDOT said in a release. “Please slow down and use extreme questions while driving through work zones.”
Anyone with questions can contact Lou Jethro at (618) 346-3172.
More like this: