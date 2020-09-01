IDOT Announces Work On I-55/70 Near East St. Louis In St. Clair County I COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane and intermittent lane closures along Interstate 55/70 westbound daily beginning between Exchange Avenue and the Third Street exit in St. Clair County. Article continues after sponsor message Work will begin Sept. 2, 2020, and end on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, weather permitting. All ramps will remain open during construction activities. Motorists can expect delays and this area and should allow extra time for trips through this work site. Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip