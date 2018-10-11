COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the following three ramps will be closed on Saturday, October 13th, weather permitting, at 5:00 AM and should re-open by 9:00 PM:

The ramp from IL 3 northbound to I-55/64 eastbound;

the ramp from Piggot Avenue to I-55/64 eastbound; and

the ramp from East St. Louis at 3rd Street to I-55/64 eastbound.

These closures are needed to repair the pavement driving surface of the roadway as well as bridge work. These efforts were scheduled to coincide with MoDOT’s weekend closure of the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge.

Article continues after sponsor message

Significant traffic delays are anticipated. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: