Waterloo – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that IL 156 east of Waterloo at Prairie Du Long Creek Road will be restricted beginning on Monday, August 3, 2020, weather permitting. Flaggers will be utilized to maintain 2-way traffic through the work zone. This work is necessary to make bridge approach repairs and is expected to be completed by August 12, 2020.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Stutz Excavating Inc. of Alton, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.