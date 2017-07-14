COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions may be encountered in both directions along Illinois Route 111, from 8th Street to Thomas Street in Roxana.

These lane restrictions will be in place from July 17, 2017, to November 1, 2017. These restrictions are required for relocation of a water main, sidewalk and ADA improvements, and the installation of highway lighting.

Work is being completed by Kamadulski Excavating and Grading Company, Inc.

Article continues after sponsor message

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: