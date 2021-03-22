GLEN CARBON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on Illinois Route 157 between Horseshoe Lake Road and Chain of Rocks Road, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, weather permitting. The lane closure is needed to complete a new asphalt surface and the project is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

