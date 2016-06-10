COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on the Clark Bridge, in Alton, beginning June 13, 2016. The lane restrictions are needed to perform an inspection of the bridge.

Weather permitting, the following lane closures will take place:

On June 13 and 14, 2016, the southbound right lane (from Illinois to Missouri) will be closed daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On June 15 and 16, 2016, the northbound right lane (from Missouri to Illinois) will be closed daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It is anticipated the inspection will be completed on June 16, 2016.

Traffic delays may be encountered. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient, slow down and use extreme caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

