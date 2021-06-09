GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation District 8 Operations Office announced a right-lane closure on I-270 Eastbound on the bridge over the Mississippi River in Granite City.

Work will be done between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction.

These restrictions are needed to perform critical bridge deck repairs at this location. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits,

refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

