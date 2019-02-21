FAIRMONT CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on I-55/70 westbound over IL 111, approximately 3 miles west of I-255, near mile post 6.4. Weather permitting, the left lane and center lane will be closed at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019. It is anticipated the lanes will be re-opened at 3 p.m. the same day. The lane restrictions are needed to repair the driving surface on the bridge.

The right lane and the exit to IL 111 will remain open during this work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction

details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

