TROY - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced the ramps at the intersection of Interstate 55/70 and Illinois 162 will be restricted beginning Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 10:00 PM until Friday, September 21, 2018 at 5:00 AM, weather permitting. These closures are necessary to perform bridge deck sealing on the bridge over Interstate 55/70. The closures are as follows:

  • Interstate 55 southbound ramp to eastbound Illinois 162
  • Interstate 55 northbound ramp to westbound Illinois 162

Traffic will be able to use Illinois 162 over Interstate 55/70 in both directions.

All work is expected to be completed by the 5:00 AM on Friday, September 21, 2018.

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

The General Contractor on this project is M&M Concrete of Stockton, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

