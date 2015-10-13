COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that a ramp closure will be encountered on the ramp from northbound IL Route 3 to westbound I-55/64. Weather permitting, the ramp will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Friday, October 16, 2015. The ramp closure is needed to perform the routine safety inspection of the structure.

It is anticipated this inspection will be completed on October 16, 2015.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists travelling northbound on IL 3 will need to utilize alternative routes to access westbound I-55/64 during this time period.

Traffic control devices and message boards will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at www.stl-traffic.org/

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: