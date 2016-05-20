COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced Illinois Route 3/111 (Homer Adams Parkway) at Golf Road may have lane restrictions beginning May 23, 2016.

These lane restrictions are necessary to construct intersection and drainage improvements for the proposed Alton Multimodal Facility. This work should be completed by June 15, 2017, weather permitting. The Contractor on this project is RCS Construction, Inc.

Motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these lane closures. The Department asks that all motorists look for ROAD CONSTRUCTION AHEAD signs, to be patient, reduce speed, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

