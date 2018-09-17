COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces periodic lane restrictions will be encountered at various locations on Westbound I-55/70, on Tuesday, September 18 and Wednesday, September 19, for pavement patching operations, weather permitting, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, September 18, lane restrictions will be encountered in the right lane of Westbound

I-55/70:

Exit 15B, the WB Exit Ramp to Northbound IL 159 will be closed.

The entrance ramp from Northbound IL 159 onto Westbound I-55/70 will be closed.

Exit 15A, the WB Exit Ramp to Southbound IL 159 will remain open during the pavement patching operations.

On Wednesday, September 19, lane restrictions will be encountered in the right lane of Westbound

I-55/70 in Collinsville at IL 157. Exit 11, the WB Exit Ramp to IL 157, will be closed during the pavement patching operations.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through these work zones.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

