NORTHEAST OF EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced that all lanes on Interstate 55 from Illinois 143 near Edwardsville to Illinois 140 in Hamel will be open starting Thursday afternoon, October 25, 2018, weather permitting. All lanes will remain open through this weekend.

Starting on Monday, October 29, 2018, intermittent daytime only lane closures will be used between Illinois 143 near Edwardsville and the rest area near Hamel, weather permitting, to complete pavement marking. Please note that no daytime lane closures will take place between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM in the southbound direction and 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM in the northbound direction. The work that requires the intermittent daytime only lane closures is expected to be completed by November 1, 2018.

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

The General Contractor on this project is Keller Corporation of Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

