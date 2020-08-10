ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that the Clark Bridge that carries US 67 over the Mississippi River will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning on Friday evening at 7:00 P.M. on August 14, 2020, weather permitting. These intermittent closures will continue throughout the weekend. All lanes will be open to traffic by 4:00 A.M., Monday, August 17, 2020. This work is necessary to seal the bridge deck surface.

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the M & M Concrete, Inc. of Stockton, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.