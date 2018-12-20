COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, 2 miles south of Collinsville and north of I-64, at milepost 22. Weather permitting, the lane restrictions, which are needed to repair the concrete bridge deck, will occur as follows:

On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, the right lane and center lane were closed at 9:00 a.m. and will remain closed until Thursday, December 20 at 3:00 p.m. The right lane will remain closed and should be re-opened to traffic by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018. The repairs were more involved than initially expected, so the Department is being cautious to ensure the repairs are fully completed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: