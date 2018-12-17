COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on northbound I-255, north of Dupo, at milepost 12.4. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, weather permitting, the center and right lanes on northbound I-255 prior to IL 157 will be closed and it is anticipated all lanes will be re-opened to traffic by 3:00 p.m. These lane restrictions are needed to repair the concrete bridge deck.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

