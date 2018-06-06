COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Illinois Route 159 between I-64 and Lincoln Highway in Fairview Heights will have lane restrictions beginning Monday, June 11, 2018. During this time, the northbound left turn lane and the southbound left thru lane at the Market Place intersection will be closed between the hours of 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM. This closure is required to complete the reconfiguration of the left turn lane and should be completed by Friday, June 15, 2018.

The contractor on this project is Hank’s Excavating and Landscaping from Belleville, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

