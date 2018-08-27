COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on IL 140 in Meadowbrook, approximately 2 miles east of Bethalto.

IL 140 at Indian Creek will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, August 27, 2018, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. The work is needed to complete bridge repairs at this location. The work is expected to be complete by the end of October 2018.

Traffic delays are anticipated and motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

