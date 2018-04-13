GREENEVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced there will be a lane closure in each direction on I-70 from Sugar Loaf Road (mile post 38) to east of Pleasant Mound Avenue (mile post 48) near Greenville beginning Monday, April 16, 2018, weather permitting.

These lane restrictions will be necessary to make repairs to the bridges and pavement and is expected to be completed by December 2018. Traffic will be maintained utilizing message boards, flaggers, signs, and other traffic control devices.

Article continues after sponsor message

Please be aware that this work is expected to result in significant delays and motorists are advised to use alternate routes. If you drive through the work zone, please stay alert and use extra caution.

The Contractor on this project is The Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

More like this: