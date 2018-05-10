COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, approximately 4 miles south of Collinsville, over I-64 near mile marker 20. On Friday, May 11, 2018, the center and right lanes will be closed to traffic at 9 a.m. and should be re-opened by 3 p.m.

These lane restrictions are needed to repair the bridge expansion joint.

Significant delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

