COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered along northbound and southbound Interstate 255, from Illinois Route 157 to Illinois Route 15 in St. Clair County.

These lane restrictions will be in place from Monday, April 9, 2018, to approximately July 2, 2018. These restrictions are required to complete emergency pavement patching on I-255. Work is being completed by Kinney Contracting, Inc.

Article continues after sponsor message

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this:

Related Video: