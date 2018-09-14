COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, approximately 2 miles south of Collinsville, at milepost 22.0. On Monday, September 17, weather permitting, the center lane and right lane will be closed at 9 a.m. and should be re-opened by 3:30 p.m. These lane restrictions are needed to repair the concrete deck and driving surface of the bridge.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: