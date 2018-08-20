SOUTH OF HARTFORD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that northbound IL 3 from New Poag Road to I-270 will be restricted to one lane beginning Tuesday, August 28, 2018, weather permitting. This work is required to do roadway repair work and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2018.

The Department advises the travelling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones. Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial.

The contractor on this project is Charles E. Mahoney Company of Swansea, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.