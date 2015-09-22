COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that a lane closure will be encountered from September 22 until at least September 23 in the eastbound lane of collector distributor of I-55/64, just east of the Poplar Street Bridge.

The lane closure is needed to repair an area of the concrete bridge deck.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

