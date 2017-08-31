COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that westbound Interstate 55/70 will be reduced to two lanes at Interstate 255 near Collinsville beginning Tuesday, September 5. The entrance ramp from Illinois 157 to westbound Interstate 55/70 will also be closed during this time.

Beginning at 9:00 AM on Tuesday morning, the entrance ramp from Illinois 157 to westbound Interstate 55/70 will be closed. A posted detour will direct Illinois 157 traffic to take Collinsville Road west to northbound Interstate 255 to westbound Interstate 55/70. The ramps from westbound Interstate 55/70 to Interstate 255 will remain open at all times.

These closures are necessary to paint two bridges carrying Interstate 255 traffic over Interstate 55/70. This work is expected to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.

Delays are expected. Motorists are urged to reduce speed, obey all traffic control signage, allow extra time and use caution while driving through and near the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Venus Painting Company of Valparaiso, Indiana.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

